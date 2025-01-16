Singapore welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal, maintains hope for a two-state solution

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan welcomed the recent agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages and once again expressed the country's support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Addressing the media on Thursday (Jan 16), Dr Balakrishnan said that the development has set the stage for an end to the violence that has devastated the region for more than a year.

"For the past 15 agonising months, too many people have suffered and there has been too much death and destruction. So at least now, there is a glimmer of hope and light at the end of what is a very long and tortured tunnel," said Dr Balakrishnan.

Hamas and Israel reached a deal for a ceasefire in their war in Gaza, with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani announcing that the agreement would take effect on Sunday.

The accord outlined a six-week initial ceasefire, which includes the release of hostages taken by militant group Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Negotiators are still working with Israel and Hamas on steps to implement the deal.

Palestinians took to the streets to celebrate when the news broke on Wednesday.

However, Israel on Thursday accused Hamas of backtracking on parts of the deal, adding that its Cabinet will not meet on it until Hamas' agreement is confirmed.