Singapore welcomes Gaza ceasefire deal, maintains hope for a two-state solution
Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said that the development has set the stage for an end to the violence that has devastated the region for 15 months.
SINGAPORE: Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan welcomed the recent agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages and once again expressed the country's support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Addressing the media on Thursday (Jan 16), Dr Balakrishnan said that the development has set the stage for an end to the violence that has devastated the region for more than a year.
"For the past 15 agonising months, too many people have suffered and there has been too much death and destruction. So at least now, there is a glimmer of hope and light at the end of what is a very long and tortured tunnel," said Dr Balakrishnan.
Hamas and Israel reached a deal for a ceasefire in their war in Gaza, with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani announcing that the agreement would take effect on Sunday.
The accord outlined a six-week initial ceasefire, which includes the release of hostages taken by militant group Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Negotiators are still working with Israel and Hamas on steps to implement the deal.
Palestinians took to the streets to celebrate when the news broke on Wednesday.
However, Israel on Thursday accused Hamas of backtracking on parts of the deal, adding that its Cabinet will not meet on it until Hamas' agreement is confirmed.
MORE HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE TO BE DELIVERED
Dr Balakrishnan congratulated the Qatari prime minister for his "assiduous and painstaking efforts" in securing the ceasefire, noting that it would enable "a surge in the delivery of humanitarian assistance" to areas affected by the war.
Over the past year, Singapore has donated more than S$18 million (US$13.2 million) and six tranches of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians, he said.
He added that Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohamad Maliki Osman will visit Jordan to present a cheque to a charity organisation, while Singapore will send further humanitarian supplies to the Palestinians.
"It is important for us to continue to remember that there are people in parts of the world who need help, and need it desperately. We will continue to support the Palestinians," he said, adding that Singapore will continue to work closely with the Palestinian Authority.
The minister also reiterated that Singapore supports and hopes for a two-state solution.
"That is the only way we are going to have a comprehensive, just and durable peace between these two peoples who are going to be permanent neighbours, and do deserve to be able to live in peace, security and dignity," he said.
Echoing his words, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said that many have suffered from the tragedy.
"Through the conflicts, Singapore has always emphasised the need for access to humanitarian aid, and it's not been able to deliver it effectively thus far," said Mr Masagos, who is also Second Minister for Health and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs.
"In delivering (aid), we want to alleviate the suffering (of) the population ... and now with the pause in hostilities, we are very hopeful that now aid can be delivered (in a timely manner) and earnestly."