Faishal Ibrahim says he will keep voicing Muslim community's concerns about Gaza to government
The acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs also emphasised the importance of helping Singaporeans understand the country's stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.
SINGAPORE: Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim has said he will continue raising the Muslim community’s concerns about the war in Gaza to the government.
In a media interview marking 100 days in his role on Wednesday (Aug 27), he said he has met many Singaporeans, including the Malay-Muslim community, who feel strongly about the conflict.
“I will continue to bring up the concerns and feelings of the community, and our bigger Singapore community, to the government," he said. "Especially after taking over, I continue to be in direct contact with PM on some of these issues.”
He added that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had encouraged him to continue engaging the community.
Associate Professor Faishal said he also wanted to ensure that Singaporeans understood the position the country had maintained over the decades.
“Now, taking the lead in this community, I want to make sure that I listen and I want to bring up (their views).”
In May, Mr Wong said Israel may be breaching international law by restricting humanitarian aid to Gaza – the strongest comments by Singapore’s leadership on the war to date.
"We have always said that Israel had a right to defend itself. Unfortunately, Israel's response has gone too far and its actions have caused a terrible humanitarian disaster; and the restrictions imposed on the delivery of humanitarian supplies are completely unacceptable,” he said then.
"In our opinion, it may even be a likely breach of international humanitarian law. So it cannot be justified.”
That same month, Assoc Prof Faishal had also agreed with former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert's view that Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza.
Asked how he reconciles the Muslim community's concerns with Singapore’s broader stance, he said the government does not condone violence, death, or “something that has gone too far”.
"We want peace," he said. "We want to make sure that the Palestinians also have lives of their own and have the opportunity to grow and develop themselves to their maximum potential."
UNIFYING MALAY-MUSLIM ORGANISATIONS
Beyond foreign policy, Assoc Prof Faishal also spoke about creating a framework to bring together new and existing Malay-Muslim organisations. Some individuals, he said, had expressed hopes that the government could create a structure where the organisations would have equal footing in contributing to the community.
“While some may be small, others are rich in history and may be able to contribute at a wide community setting,” he said, adding that he aims to develop a shared vision for the community.
He also spoke of empowering informal community groups that are well-positioned to connect with constituents and make a tangible impact.
KEY FOCUS AREAS
Assoc Prof Faishal highlighted the current focus areas of Muslim Affairs: strengthening families, youth development, supporting vulnerable groups including ex-offenders, promoting health, employment and supporting lower-income households.
These ongoing intervention programmes remain vital, he said, even as he continues to shape his long-term vision for the community.
He also introduced new political officeholders joining the Muslim Affairs team, including Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, Dr Wan Rizal and former Nominated Member of Parliament Syed Harun.
Mr Zhulkarnain will take over from Assoc Prof Faishal in promoting marriages and families. Assoc Prof Faishal, as Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs, will continue to oversee support for those who have been or are incarcerated.
Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam and Dr Harun will lead the youth focus area, with Ms Rahayu also heading the health portfolio. Dr Harun will work with Assoc Prof Faishal on Project Dian, a scheme connecting Malay families living in rental flats to national and community initiatives.
Senior Minister of State for Defence and Sustainability Zaqy Mohamad and Dr Wan Rizal will oversee employment-related efforts.
When asked why former Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli was not involved, Assoc Prof Faishal said he occasionally meets Mr Masagos to share his plans and seek feedback.
"He also told me that this is an opportunity for me to work with other MPs to continue the development of the Malay-Muslim community," Assoc Prof Faishal added.
NEW ISLAMIC COLLEGE
Assoc Prof Faishal also spoke about the upcoming Singapore College of Islamic Studies (SCIS), announced earlier this month during the National Day Rally.
The college will open next to the new Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) campus in Rochor, offering full-time undergraduate degrees in Islamic Studies or Social Sciences. Its first cohort of 60 students will be admitted in 2028.
SCIS students will have access to SUSS courses and shared campus facilities.
Describing SCIS as an “aspiration” of the Malay-Muslim community, Assoc Prof Faishal said there was strong enthusiasm for the initiative, which he believes will strengthen the community’s religious sector.
Academics and experts he has spoken to see SCIS as an opportunity to add to traditional and contemporary Islamic education in Singapore’s religious landscape, he said.