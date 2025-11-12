New Epstein emails claim Trump 'knew about the girls'

WASHINGTON: Jeffrey Epstein suggested Donald Trump knew of the disgraced financier's sexual abuse and "spent hours" with one of his victims at his house, according to emails released by Democrats on Wednesday (Nov 12) that piled fresh pressure on the United States president.

Trump has repeatedly denied any knowledge of the sex-trafficking activities of his former friend, who died by suicide in 2019 while in prison awaiting trial, and accused Democrats of trying to "deflect" from their own failings with the latest messages.

But the scandal has proved tough for Trump to shake, and Democrats on the House Oversight Committee said the emails "raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein's horrific crimes".

The pressure on Trump grew later on Wednesday, when a newly sworn-in Democratic representative added her name to a petition that now has enough signatures to force a vote on the release of the full Epstein files.

In an April 2011 message to longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein asserts Trump spent significant time with a woman whom the White House later identified as Epstein's main accuser, Virgina Giuffre.

"I want you to realise that that dog that hasn't barked is Trump," wrote Epstein. He added that the victim "spent hours at my house with him ... he has never once been mentioned".

Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking after Epstein's death, replied: "I have been thinking about that ..."