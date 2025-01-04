US law enforcement worried about copycat vehicle-ramming attacks

WASHINGTON: US law enforcement and intelligence agencies are concerned about copycat vehicle-ramming attacks following the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans by a US Army veteran, according to a US law enforcement intelligence bulletin published on Friday (Jan 3).



The bulletin was issued a day after the FBI said Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old Texas native, was "100 per cent inspired" by the Islamic State militant group to drive a truck into New Year's Day revellers in New Orleans, killing at least 14 people and injuring dozens of others.