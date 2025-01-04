Logo
World

US law enforcement worried about copycat vehicle-ramming attacks
World

US law enforcement worried about copycat vehicle-ramming attacks

US law enforcement worried about copycat vehicle-ramming attacks

A memorial to the victims of a deadly truck attack is seen on Canal Street in the French Quarter, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

04 Jan 2025 01:04AM (Updated: 04 Jan 2025 01:05AM)
WASHINGTON: US law enforcement and intelligence agencies are concerned about copycat vehicle-ramming attacks following the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans by a US Army veteran, according to a US law enforcement intelligence bulletin published on Friday (Jan 3).

The bulletin was issued a day after the FBI said Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old Texas native, was "100 per cent inspired" by the Islamic State militant group to drive a truck into New Year's Day revellers in New Orleans, killing at least 14 people and injuring dozens of others.

Source: Reuters/fs

