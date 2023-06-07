New York City's air quality deteriorates as Canada confronts wildfires

According to Quebec's forest fire prevention agency, more than 150 forest fires were burning in the province on Tuesday, including more than 110 deemed out of control.

Late on Tuesday, authorities issued an evacuation order for Chibougamau, Quebec, a town of about 7,500 in the remote region of the province. Authorities said that the evacuation was underway and promised to provide more details on Wednesday.

"We're following all of this from hour to hour, obviously," Premier Francois Legault told reporters in Sept-Iles, Quebec. "If we look at the situation in Quebec as a whole, there are several places where it is still worrying."

Legault said that the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region in northwestern Quebec is an area of particular concern, with the communities of Normetal and Lebel-sur-Quevillon under threat.

The mayor of Lebel-sur-Quevillon, where about 2,100 people were forced from their homes over the weekend, said that the fire is about 10km outside of town, but its advance has been slower than expected.

"The fire started in an area where there were no trees, which slowed it down considerably," Mayor Guy Lafreniere said.

Other northern communities at risk include Chibougamau and the Cree village of Chisasibi on the eastern shore of James Bay. Firefighting resources have also been dispatched to Hydro-Quebec’s Micoua substation near Baie-Comeau, Legault said.