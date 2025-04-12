Deadly crash raises new questions about safety of New York’s helicopter tours

NEW YORK: A helicopter ride giving a thrilling sweep of Manhattan’s iconic skyline has long been on the to-do list for New York City tourists of means.

For several hundred dollars, tour companies fly passengers high above the rivers that encircle the city, showcasing a stunning, bird's-eye view of the Statue of Liberty, One World Trade Center and other monumental landmarks.

But Thursday’s (Apr 10) crash that killed a family of five visiting from Spain and the helicopter’s pilot, a Navy SEAL veteran, has renewed concerns about the safety of the popular sightseeing excursions.

Since 2005, five helicopters on commercial sightseeing flights have fallen into the Hudson and East rivers as a result of mechanical failures, pilot errors or collisions, killing 20 people.

Longtime opponents have revived calls to ban or limit “nonessential” helicopter flights, including the roughly 30,000 sightseeing rides over the city each year.