New York mayor orders citywide travel ban ahead of major storm

Meteorologists issued blizzard warnings for New York and parts of at least six states, warning Saturday that heavy snow and gale-force winds are forecast to slam all major cities along the densely populated Interstate 95 northeast corridor, including Boston, Philadelphia, and even Washington further south.



The NWS headquarters said snowfall rates of more than 2.5 centimeters an hour will occur at times along parts of the East Coast, with huge snow totals making travel nearly impossible. Power outages are likely.



The mega-storm that swept across the eastern half of the country in late January was linked to more than 100 deaths nationwide, and slammed some cities with heavy snow and sleet that froze into rock-hard ice.



New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency beginning midday Sunday, freeing up funds and allowing the swift deployment of resources to address the weather crisis.