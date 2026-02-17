New Zealand floods kill one, leave thousands without power

WELLINGTON: Heavy rains and strong winds have lashed New Zealand in recent days, killing one man, flooding large areas and cutting off several communities, authorities said.

The severe storm since last Friday (Feb 13) has prompted a state of emergency in the North Island, where the Waikato Regional Council said "one in 100 year" rainfall had caused widespread flooding.

Police said a man died on Friday after the car he was driving was trapped in flood waters near the North Island's Otorohanga.

The storm has continued down the country, reaching the capital Wellington on Monday before moving towards Christchurch in the South Island on Tuesday.