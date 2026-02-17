New Zealand floods kill one, leave thousands without power
WELLINGTON: Heavy rains and strong winds have lashed New Zealand in recent days, killing one man, flooding large areas and cutting off several communities, authorities said.
The severe storm since last Friday (Feb 13) has prompted a state of emergency in the North Island, where the Waikato Regional Council said "one in 100 year" rainfall had caused widespread flooding.
Police said a man died on Friday after the car he was driving was trapped in flood waters near the North Island's Otorohanga.
The storm has continued down the country, reaching the capital Wellington on Monday before moving towards Christchurch in the South Island on Tuesday.
Energy operator PowerCo said about 10,000 households were without power in the lower North Island on Tuesday, while another electricity company, Orion, said more than 200 households were without power on Banks Peninsula outside Christchurch.
Near Wellington, Wairarapa township Lake Ferry had been cut off after the only road access to the town was washed out.
National broadcaster RNZ reported residents were forming a human chain to pass supplies across a washed-out bridge.
The town of Akaroa outside Christchurch was also isolated on Tuesday due to flooding and slips on the highway leading to it, the New Zealand Transport Agency said.
National meteorological agency MetService said winds that struck Wellington on Monday were the strongest since 2013.
Wind gusts of 193kmh were recorded in the city, MetService said.