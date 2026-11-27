WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s ruling centre-right coalition has narrowly missed winning a parliamentary majority, final election results showed on Friday (Nov 27), leaving Prime Minister Christopher Luxon needing the support of the centrist Opportunity Party to remain in power.

If Luxon cannot reach either a coalition or confidence-and-supply deal, and any negotiations between other parties fail to produce a majority government, New Zealand will have to hold fresh elections.

Electoral Commission results showed the coalition with 65 seats, one seat short of a majority in the 130-seat parliament.

"New Zealanders need a government that is stable, that works together and will last for the full term," Luxon told a news conference.

"Kiwis won’t thank us for rushing to an agreement that falls apart or for sending them back to the polls."

OPPORTUNITY TO NEGOTIATE WITH NATIONAL

Luxon’s centre-right National Party secured 40 seats in the Nov 7 election, and its junior coalition partners ACT and New Zealand First won 13 seats and 12 seats, respectively.

Labour, the largest opposition party, won 36 seats.

New entrant to parliament Opportunity won seven seats, and its leader Qiulae Wong said on Friday she would negotiate with National as the party with the largest number of seats.

"I don't think anybody can rule anything out at this stage because we haven't had any discussions," Wong told a press conference, adding all options were on the table including being on the crossbenches.