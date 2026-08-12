New Zealand's Luxon survives confidence vote after more leadership speculation

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Wednesday (Aug 12) he had won a confidence vote of ruling party lawmakers, after he called a meeting to address increased speculation about his leadership months away from a general election.

Luxon, who also survived a confidence vote in April, has seen support for his National Party remain weak in opinion polls due to sluggish economic growth, and his personal popularity has declined after a series of missteps.

"There was a confidence vote in my leadership this morning at our caucus meeting and I have the full support of our caucus," Luxon said in brief remarks after he had called an urgent, in-person meeting in Wellington on Wednesday morning.

National's support has weakened as the economy struggles, with unemployment at an 11-year high and inflation above the central bank target of 1 per cent to 3 per cent. Most polls show National narrowly trailing Labour, though the Nov 7 election remains close.

A 1News Verian poll published on Wednesday showed Luxon's preferred prime minister rating fell 1 percentage point to 17 per cent, although he remained ahead of Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins, whose rating also fell 1 point to 15 per cent.

Luxon's leadership returned to the spotlight after a series of public missteps, including comments about a possible referendum on the country's electoral system, made without consulting party colleagues.

Luxon, a former CEO of Air New Zealand, also told a business audience to "be adult" rather than look to the government for help.