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New Zealand's Luxon survives confidence vote after more leadership speculation
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World

New Zealand's Luxon survives confidence vote after more leadership speculation

New Zealand's Luxon survives confidence vote after more leadership speculation

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon speaks at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, on Oct 29, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu)

12 Aug 2026 09:56AM
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WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said on Wednesday (Aug 12) he had won a confidence vote of ruling party lawmakers, after he called a meeting to address increased speculation about his leadership months away from a general election.

Luxon, who also survived a confidence vote in April, has seen support for his National Party remain weak in opinion polls due to sluggish economic growth, and his personal popularity has declined after a series of missteps.

"There was a confidence vote in my leadership this morning at our caucus meeting and I have the full support of our caucus," Luxon said in brief remarks after he had called an urgent, in-person meeting in Wellington on Wednesday morning.

National's support has weakened as the economy struggles, with unemployment at an 11-year high and inflation above the central bank target of 1 per cent to 3 per cent. Most polls show National narrowly trailing Labour, though the Nov 7 election remains close.

A 1News Verian poll published on Wednesday showed Luxon's preferred prime minister rating fell 1 percentage point to 17 per cent, although he remained ahead of Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins, whose rating also fell 1 point to 15 per cent.

Luxon's leadership returned to the spotlight after a series of public missteps, including comments about a possible referendum on the country's electoral system, made without consulting party colleagues.

Luxon, a former CEO of Air New Zealand, also told a business audience to "be adult" rather than look to the government for help.

Source: Reuters/ec

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