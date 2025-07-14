Nigerian former President Muhammadu Buhari dies in London

LAGOS: Nigeria's former President Muhammadu Buhari, who led Africa's most populous country from 2015 to 2023 and was the first Nigerian president to oust an incumbent through the ballot box, died in London on Sunday (Jul 13), a presidential spokesperson said.

"President Buhari died today in London at about 4.30 pm (11.30 pm, Singapore time), following a prolonged illness," President Bola Tinubu's spokesperson said in a post on X.

Buhari, 82, first led the country as a military ruler after a coup in the 1980s. He earned a devoted following for his brand of anti-corruption conviction politics.

He referred to himself as a "converted democrat" and swapped his military uniform for kaftans and prayer caps.

"I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody," was a constant refrain Buhari told supporters and critics alike.

Buhari defeated Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 in what was judged to be Nigeria's fairest election to date. Many hoped the retired major general would crack down on armed groups, just as he had as the country's military head of state.