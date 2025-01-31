North America braces for new Trump tariffs as Saturday deadline nears

WASHINGTON: Companies, consumers and farmers across North America braced on Friday (Jan 31) for US President Donald Trump to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports within hours, moves that could disrupt nearly US$1.6 trillion in annual trade.

Trump has set a Saturday deadline to impose the punitive duties over his demands that Canada and Mexico take stronger action to halt the flow of illegal immigrants and the deadly opioid fentanyl and precursor chemicals into the US.

Trump said on Thursday he still is considering an additional 10 per cent tariff on Chinese imports to punish Beijing for its part.

Industry groups were furiously seeking any scrap of information on how Trump plans to implement the tariffs - whether he would impose the full 25 per cent with immediate effect, or announce them and delay their implementation to allow some time for negotiations over steps that the countries could take.

Even immediate imposition would require two to three weeks of public notice before US Customs and Border Protection could begin collections, based on past tariff actions.

Trump said on Thursday that he would soon decide whether to apply the tariffs to imports of Canadian and Mexican oil, an indication that he may be concerned about their impact on gasoline prices. Crude oil is the top US import from Canada and among the top five from Mexico, according to US Census Bureau data.

Trump's top trade advisor Peter Navarro said on Friday that tariff revenue will help pay for the extension of Trump's 2017 tax cuts, which total some US$4 trillion and expire this year.

"President Trump has a great new tax cut, the largest in history, and tariffs can easily pay for that," Navarro said on CNBC.