Norway holds its breath as King Harald's health deteriorates
Norway’s royal palace described the 89-year-old monarch’s health as “extremely serious” as hundreds gathered outside the palace.
OSLO: Norway's royal family gathered Thursday (Aug 27) at King Harald V's bedside in hospital, while hundreds paid respects outside the palace, after the court announced that the 89-year-old monarch's health condition was "extremely serious".
Queen Sonja and Harald's 53-year-old son Crown Prince Haakon, who is acting as regent, have cancelled all royal engagements and spent much of Thursday at his side at Oslo University Hospital along with other family members.
The palace said late Thursday afternoon the king's condition was "unchanged", shortly after Haakon, his wife Mette-Marit and their two adult children were seen leaving the hospital.
Norwegian broadcaster NRK then on Thursday evening reported that Haakon and Mette-Marit had returned to the hospital a second time.
Europe's oldest reigning monarch has been in hospital in Oslo since Aug 17 suffering from haemolytic anaemia, a condition caused by an abnormally rapid destruction of red blood cells which leads to fatigue and shortness of breath.
"His Majesty the King's health condition is extremely serious," the palace said, providing no specific details.
Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship, Marius Borg Hoiby, who is under house arrest and wearing an ankle bracelet after a rape conviction in June that he has appealed, was also seen leaving the hospital after a more than four-hour visit, as was the king's sister.
Queen Sonja and Harald's 53-year-old son Crown Prince Haakon, who is acting as regent, have cancelled all royal engagements and spent much of Thursday at his side at Oslo University Hospital along with other family members.
The palace said late Thursday afternoon the king's condition was "unchanged", shortly after Haakon, his wife Mette-Marit and their two adult children were seen leaving the hospital.
Norwegian broadcaster NRK then on Thursday evening reported that Haakon and Mette-Marit had returned to the hospital a second time.
Europe's oldest reigning monarch has been in hospital in Oslo since Aug 17 suffering from haemolytic anaemia, a condition caused by an abnormally rapid destruction of red blood cells which leads to fatigue and shortness of breath.
"His Majesty the King's health condition is extremely serious," the palace said, providing no specific details.
Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship, Marius Borg Hoiby, who is under house arrest and wearing an ankle bracelet after a rape conviction in June that he has appealed, was also seen leaving the hospital after a more than four-hour visit, as was the king's sister.
"NORWAY'S GRANDFATHER"
Hundreds of people gathered outside the palace in central Oslo, with many laying down bouquets of flowers for the broadly popular king in front while staying for hours.
"He is Norway's grandfather," 57-year-old Trine Bakke Jord told AFP, adding that she appreciated that he was so "down-to-earth" while wiping away tears.
Kaspara Bolstad, 24, told AFP Harald had been "a very steady and warm king".
"I think the entire Norwegian people see him as a role model and as someone who brings people together. Whether you're for or against the monarchy, I think he's well-liked across the board," she said.
Magnus Skaugseth, 27, agreed, lauding the king's "inclusive" side.
"When there is so much division and polarisation, he was a pillar pointing in the opposite direction."
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, who cancelled a work trip to Germany on Thursday following the update on the king's health, told AFP he was "deeply affected" by the news of the king's health condition.
"I stand together with the entire country as we now send our warmest thoughts to the king and the rest of the royal family," he said.
Church of Norway bishops also cut short a study visit to Rome where they had met Pope Leo and were to return to Norway Thursday, according to Christian newspaper Vart Land.
Caroline Vagle, a royal reporter for the Se og Hor magazine, called Thursday's statement from the palace "dramatic", noting that it was usually "very restrained in its communication about the King's health, even when he has been hospitalised or undergone treatment."
"There is also an entire nation that is deeply concerned and saddened. King Harald is a much-loved king," she told AFP.
The monarch was admitted to Oslo University Hospital due to fluid retention from cortisone treatment he was receiving.
The palace said on Sunday that he was receiving antibiotics for a bacterial infection in his blood and that he had responded to the treatment.
"He is Norway's grandfather," 57-year-old Trine Bakke Jord told AFP, adding that she appreciated that he was so "down-to-earth" while wiping away tears.
Kaspara Bolstad, 24, told AFP Harald had been "a very steady and warm king".
"I think the entire Norwegian people see him as a role model and as someone who brings people together. Whether you're for or against the monarchy, I think he's well-liked across the board," she said.
Magnus Skaugseth, 27, agreed, lauding the king's "inclusive" side.
"When there is so much division and polarisation, he was a pillar pointing in the opposite direction."
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, who cancelled a work trip to Germany on Thursday following the update on the king's health, told AFP he was "deeply affected" by the news of the king's health condition.
"I stand together with the entire country as we now send our warmest thoughts to the king and the rest of the royal family," he said.
Church of Norway bishops also cut short a study visit to Rome where they had met Pope Leo and were to return to Norway Thursday, according to Christian newspaper Vart Land.
Caroline Vagle, a royal reporter for the Se og Hor magazine, called Thursday's statement from the palace "dramatic", noting that it was usually "very restrained in its communication about the King's health, even when he has been hospitalised or undergone treatment."
"There is also an entire nation that is deeply concerned and saddened. King Harald is a much-loved king," she told AFP.
The monarch was admitted to Oslo University Hospital due to fluid retention from cortisone treatment he was receiving.
The palace said on Sunday that he was receiving antibiotics for a bacterial infection in his blood and that he had responded to the treatment.
TURBULENT YEAR
Harald, who ascended the Norwegian throne in 1991, has had multiple health problems in recent years, forcing him to have a pacemaker fitted and to scale back his official schedule.
But he has always ruled out abdicating, adamant that he took a lifelong oath before the Norwegian parliament.
In February, the king was hospitalised for an infection and dehydration in Tenerife, where he was on a private trip with Queen Sonja.
His wife, also 89, was briefly admitted to hospital in May due to heart problems.
Their mounting health issues have come on top of other royal woes, though the monarchy retains broad support among Norwegians.
Haakon's wife Mette-Marit is under scrutiny for her ties to the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Documents published in January in the United States revealed her sustained and at times intimate correspondence with Epstein between 2011 and 2014, at a time when the American financier had already been convicted.
In addition, her son Marius Borg Hoiby from a previous relationship was sentenced in June to four years in prison for two rapes. He has appealed the verdict.
Suffering herself from a serious lung disease, Mette-Marit, 53, had to undergo a lung transplant in July.
But he has always ruled out abdicating, adamant that he took a lifelong oath before the Norwegian parliament.
In February, the king was hospitalised for an infection and dehydration in Tenerife, where he was on a private trip with Queen Sonja.
His wife, also 89, was briefly admitted to hospital in May due to heart problems.
Their mounting health issues have come on top of other royal woes, though the monarchy retains broad support among Norwegians.
Haakon's wife Mette-Marit is under scrutiny for her ties to the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Documents published in January in the United States revealed her sustained and at times intimate correspondence with Epstein between 2011 and 2014, at a time when the American financier had already been convicted.
In addition, her son Marius Borg Hoiby from a previous relationship was sentenced in June to four years in prison for two rapes. He has appealed the verdict.
Suffering herself from a serious lung disease, Mette-Marit, 53, had to undergo a lung transplant in July.
Source: AFP/fs
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