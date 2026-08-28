Norway holds its breath as King Harald's health deteriorates 

"NORWAY'S GRANDFATHER"

Hundreds of people gathered outside the palace in central Oslo, with many laying down bouquets of flowers for the broadly popular king in front while staying for hours.



"He is Norway's grandfather," 57-year-old Trine Bakke Jord told AFP, adding that she appreciated that he was so "down-to-earth" while wiping away tears.



Kaspara Bolstad, 24, told AFP Harald had been "a very steady and warm king".



"I think the entire Norwegian people see him as a role model and as someone who brings people together. Whether you're for or against the monarchy, I think he's well-liked across the board," she said.



Magnus Skaugseth, 27, agreed, lauding the king's "inclusive" side.



"When there is so much division and polarisation, he was a pillar pointing in the opposite direction."



Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, who cancelled a work trip to Germany on Thursday following the update on the king's health, told AFP he was "deeply affected" by the news of the king's health condition.



"I stand together with the entire country as we now send our warmest thoughts to the king and the rest of the royal family," he said.



Church of Norway bishops also cut short a study visit to Rome where they had met Pope Leo and were to return to Norway Thursday, according to Christian newspaper Vart Land.



Caroline Vagle, a royal reporter for the Se og Hor magazine, called Thursday's statement from the palace "dramatic", noting that it was usually "very restrained in its communication about the King's health, even when he has been hospitalised or undergone treatment."



"There is also an entire nation that is deeply concerned and saddened. King Harald is a much-loved king," she told AFP.



The monarch was admitted to Oslo University Hospital due to fluid retention from cortisone treatment he was receiving.



The palace said on Sunday that he was receiving antibiotics for a bacterial infection in his blood and that he had responded to the treatment.