Restored Notre-Dame Cathedral reopens five years after fire

President Emmanuel Macron, grappling with a deep political crisis at home, will welcome United States President-elect Donald Trump, Britain's Prince William and dozens of heads of state and government including Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a lavish opening ceremony set to start at around 7pm (Sunday, 2am, Singapore time).

Many Parisians rushed to the scene and TV viewers worldwide watched horrified on the evening of Apr 15, 2019, as the spire and roof collapsed in the fire that threatened the main bell towers and the entire structure, which narrowly avoided destruction.

"The planet was shaken on that day," Macron said ahead of Saturday's event. "The shock of the reopening will - I believe and I want to believe - be as strong as that of the fire, but it will be a shock of hope."

Forecast strong winds mean the celebrations will be held entirely inside the cathedral, organisers said on Friday. Macron had initially been expected to deliver a speech outside.

"I'm afraid I'll fall to the ground when I enter because it will be very emotional," said choir member Cecilia De Vargas, who is due to take part in the opening ceremony.

"Despite the horrible thing that happened, there's a positive side, seeing how all the people, all the French people sought to rebuild the cathedral with such speed."

Pascal Tordeux, a caregiving assistant who lives across the river from Notre-Dame said: "I saw the construction every day from my window, the spire being brought down, being brought back. I saw it burn, I saw it rising again ... thinking one day it will be finished. And it’s finished."

Displaying tattoos on his arm representing Notre-Dame, the Virgin Mary and a stained glass window, he added: "What does Notre-Dame mean to me? This."