Nvidia forecasts higher revenue but warns of China uncertainty

SAN FRANCISCO: Nvidia on Wednesday (Aug 27) projected third-quarter revenue above market estimates, driven by robust demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) chips, but shares slipped as the company signalled China sales remain on hold.

The AI chipmaker expects revenue of US$54 billion, plus or minus 2 per cent, compared with Wall Street’s average forecast of US$53.14 billion, according to LSEG data.

Nvidia has not assumed any sales of its H20 chips to China in the guidance, after Washington said it would impose a 15 per cent commission on shipments but has yet to publish a rule codifying the fee.

Shares dipped 2.6 per cent in extended trade, wiping about US$110 billion off its US$4.4 trillion market value. The decline came despite second-quarter revenue of US$46.74 billion, which beat expectations of US$46.06 billion.

DATA CENTER SALES IN FOCUS

Nvidia’s data center business brought in US$41 billion, about half from large cloud providers. Analysts said the figure was slightly below forecasts, suggesting hyperscalers may be cautious about near-term AI spending.

“The data center results, while massive, showed hints that spending could tighten if near-term returns remain difficult to quantify,” said Jacob Bourne, analyst at eMarketer.

Nvidia has been a major beneficiary of an arms race among big technology companies such as Microsoft and Meta to build AI systems. Its advanced chips can handle the large-scale data needed to power generative AI applications.