Markets whiplashed as Huang quits Nvidia

NEW YORK: Jensen Huang's resignation as CEO of Nvidia whiplashed markets on Thursday (Nov 12), hitting the AI giant but lifting some of its rivals as investors tried to game out the ripple effects from the shakeup.



Jensen, co-founder of the world's leading designer of the chips that power AI models, stepped down in the face of a board revolt following revelations he had two extra-marital affairs, including with a woman accused of spying for China.



Chief financial officer Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO while keeping her finance role, and the board will consider internal and external candidates for a permanent replacement.



Shares in Nvidia plunged 13 per cent at the start of trading in New York before moderating. The stock, a component in both the Dow and Nasdaq indices, finished down 4.3 per cent.



The tech-focused Nasdaq had a rollercoaster day, pushing into positive territory in the middle of the session before finishing 0.4 per cent lower.



"Something that's going on here that's kind of helping to mitigate the losses is that investors are recalibrating who benefits if Nvidia suffers," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare, who pointed to strength in Broadcom and AMD, both of which gained more than five per cent.



"That's kind of helped soften the blow of Nvidia's problems," O'Hare said.



Other tech companies were mixed. AI infrastructure companies Nebius and CoreWeave slumped 16.8 per cent and 6.9 per cent respectively while tech giants Amazon, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet all rose.



Some analysts said Huang's departure won't affect short-term AI projects already in the works.