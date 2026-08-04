Oil ticks up after selloff as talks to end US-Iran war remain uncertain

Oil prices rebounded 1 per cent on Tuesday (Aug 4) from a plunge in the previous session, fuelled by concerns that Middle East supply remains at risk as a diplomatic resolution to the US-Iran war that has disrupted shipments still seems unlikely.

Front-month Brent futures rose US$1.02, or 1.2 per cent, to US$84.79 a barrel by 6.32am GMT (2.32pm, Singapore time) after dropping 7 per cent in the previous session to a three-week low.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 46 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at US$80.80 a barrel after falling more than 5 per cent in the previous session to its lowest in nearly a week.

Prices dropped after US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he was holding off on new attacks on Iran pending ongoing talks to end their war and settle claims over control of the key Strait of Hormuz.

The strategic waterway, which connects Gulf oil producers to global markets, was a channel for about a fifth of global shipments of crude oil and natural gas before the conflict.

However, on Monday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei rejected Trump's claim, saying no negotiations with the US were taking place and no meetings were scheduled.

"The scale of the sell-off seems fairly overdone, given that there's still considerable uncertainty. We’ve been in this situation multiple times before, only to see things unravel," ING analysts said in a note.

"And with Iran denying that any talks are underway and Trump issuing warnings if no deal materialises, the backdrop clearly leaves ample room for a renewed escalation."