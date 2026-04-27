Oil rises, stocks swing as peace talk hopes wobble

HONG KONG: Oil prices rose on Monday (Apr 27) while stocks were mixed, with the United States and Iran no closer to ending their eight-week-old war after Donald Trump cancelled his envoys' trip for peace talks at the weekend.

Hopes that the two sides could make progress during negotiations in Pakistan were dashed on Saturday by the US president, who said there was no point "sitting around talking about nothing".

He said on Fox News that he told his team: "We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you're not going to be making any more 18-hour flights to sit around talking about nothing."

However, he told reporters a revised proposal from Iran had followed within minutes of his decision.

"They gave us a paper that should have been better and - interestingly - immediately, when I cancelled it, within 10 minutes, we got a new paper that was much better," he said, without elaborating.

Asked separately whether the cancellation meant a return to hostilities, Trump said: "No, it doesn't mean that. We haven't thought about it yet."

But even before Trump's move, prospects for talks were uncertain, with Iranian state television saying Araghchi had no plans to meet US officials and that Islamabad would act as a conduit for proposals.

Axios on Sunday cited unnamed sources, including a US official, as saying Tehran had provided a new offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz - through which a fifth of global oil and gas passes - with nuclear talks pushed back to a later date.