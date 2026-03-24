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OnlyFans owner Radvinsky dead at 43
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World

OnlyFans owner Radvinsky dead at 43

Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of adult content platform OnlyFans, has died at the age of 43 after a battle with cancer.

OnlyFans owner Radvinsky dead at 43

The OnlyFans logo is displayed on a computer monitor in this posed photo, Dec 7, 2023, in St. Louis. (Photo: AP/Jeff Roberson)

24 Mar 2026 01:08AM (Updated: 24 Mar 2026 01:09AM)
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WASHINGTON: Leonid Radvinsky, the reclusive billionaire who acquired adult content platform OnlyFans and transformed it into a multibillion-dollar empire, has died of cancer aged 43, the company announced Monday (Mar 23).

"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer," an OnlyFans spokesperson said. "His family have requested privacy at this difficult time."

Florida-based Radvinsky, a Ukrainian-American entrepreneur born in Odesa and raised in Chicago, purchased a 75 per cent stake in Fenix International Limited - the London-based parent company of OnlyFans - in 2018, serving as its director and majority shareholder.

Under his ownership the platform surged in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, growing to some 377 million users and 4.6 million content creators worldwide. 

The company recorded US$1.4 billion in net revenue in 2024, taking a 20 per cent commission on most creator earnings, and had been valued at around US$5.5 billion in early-stage sale talks earlier this year.

Radvinsky, who held a bachelor's degree in economics from Northwestern University, had a net worth valued at US$3.8 billion as of last May, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

He had transferred his ownership stake into the LR Fenix Trust in 2024.

Beyond OnlyFans, Radvinsky ran Leo, a venture capital fund he founded in 2009 focused on technology investments. He was also known for philanthropic activities, including support for cancer research and open source projects.

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Source: AFP/fs

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