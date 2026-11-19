ANTALYA: Efforts to boost electrification will depend on fossil fuels, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Wednesday (Nov 18) at the COP31 talks, where host Türkiye is seeking to make increased electricity use a central outcome of the conference.

Türkiye has presented a target to increase electricity's share of final energy demand worldwide to 35 per cent by 2035 from around 20 per cent now as a way to curb climate change driven by carbon emissions.

But it has not specified that the extra power needs to be carbon-free, which critics say greatly weakens any impact it might have on tackling climate change.

Al Ghais also said electrification was not a panacea.

"While electrification is a core part of our energy future, let us also remember that it is also heavily dependent on oil. Grid expansion requires more petroleum-derived products and diesel-powered heavy machinery," he said in a speech delivered in the venue's plenary hall.

"While undoubtedly important, electrification is not the only solution to the world's environmental challenges."

Al Ghais said increased electrification came with risks, including cyberattacks on energy systems and possible issues with the supply of critical minerals.

"We will require all energies for energy security. We will require all energies to achieve sustainable development goals. We will require all energies to accommodate differences in national circumstances," he said.