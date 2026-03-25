OpenAI drops AI video tool Sora, startling Disney: Sources

On Monday evening, Walt Disney and OpenAI teams were working together on a project linked to Sora, OpenAI's artificial intelligence video tool.

Just 30 minutes after that meeting, the Disney team was blindsided with word that OpenAI was dropping the tool altogether, a person familiar with the matter said.

OpenAI announced the move publicly on Tuesday (Mar 24).

"It was a big rug-pull," according to the person, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter.

The move is the first big step by the ChatGPT maker to focus its business on potentially more lucrative areas such as coding tools and corporate customers.

But the abrupt cancellation of Sora illustrates how messy the streamlining process may become as OpenAI prepares for a stock market debut that could come as early as later this year.

The Sora decision means the end of a blockbuster billion-dollar deal between Disney and the ChatGPT maker that was announced a little more than three months ago.

As part of the three-year deal, Disney said it would invest US$1 billion in OpenAI and lend more than 200 of its iconic characters to be used in short, AI-generated videos.

But the transaction between the companies never closed, two other people familiar with the matter said, and no money changed hands.