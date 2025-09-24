Australian telco giant Optus slapped with US$66 million fine over 'appalling' conduct

SYDNEY: Embattled Australian telco giant Optus was hit with a US$66 million fine on Wednesday (Sep 24) over "appalling" sales conduct as the firm grapples with fallout from a network outage linked to several deaths.

A federal court ruled the company - one of Australia's top telecoms providers - should be punished for selling products to vulnerable customers between 2019 and 2023 that they did not need or want, leaving many in debt.

Many of these people were also Indigenous and lived in remote parts of the country.

Federal Court Justice Patrick O'Sullivan labelled the company's conduct as "extremely serious" and "appalling".

Consumers incurred thousands of dollars of debt while on modest incomes and became embarrassed or stressed over how they would pay these, he added.

The court formally approved the penalty on Wednesday, which Optus and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission had agreed to in June.

Optus previously described its sales practices during the offending period as "unconscionable conduct and inappropriate".

Following the ruling, Optus said it had changed its sales practices to better support customers.

"Optus is remediating impacted customers as a matter of priority," the company said.

It will also donate US$662,300 to improve the financial literacy of Indigenous communities.