Palau, escaping Trump tariffs, says strong US good for Pacific

SYDNEY: The president of the tiny Pacific Islands nation of Palau, one of the few countries to escape US tariffs, said he remains "positive" the Trump Administration will keep a strong focus on the region and not permanently retreat.

Palau, with a population of 17,000, has a compact of free association with the United States providing economic assistance in return for allowing the US military access to its territory. It received USAID funding for submarine cables and climate change programmes, before most US Agency for International Development staff globally were put on leave.

"I hope that it is a retreat, reassess, then come back stronger," Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr said in Sydney on Thursday of the USAID cuts.

Citing the Reagan Administration slogan of "peace through strength" that he said "Trump likes too", Whipps said in an address at the Lowy Institute think tank that Palau's priority was to ensure it was properly defended.

In his first presidency, Trump brought three Pacific Islands leaders to the White House to engage on security issues, he said.

"What Palau sees as important is a strong United States that's able to continue to be strong, is good for Palau and good for the planet," Whipps said.

"It has been a bumpy road, cutting USAID and other activities, but I like to think positive," he added.