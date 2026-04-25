Low turnout as Palestinians vote in first elections since Gaza war
Nearly 1.5 million people are registered to vote in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, as well as 70,000 people in Gaza's Deir el-Balah area, according to the Ramallah-based Central Elections Commission.
RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories; Palestinians in the West Bank and central Gaza voted on Saturday (Apr 25) in municipal elections, the first since the Gaza war erupted, marked by low turnout and a narrow slate of contenders.
Nearly 1.5 million people were registered to vote in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, as well as 70,000 people in Gaza's Deir el-Balah area, according to the Ramallah-based Central Elections Commission (CEC).
"We are very pleased to exercise democracy in spite of the many challenges we face, both locally and internationally," Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas told journalists after voting in Al-Bireh, Wafa news agency said.
Early Saturday, a steady trickle of voters headed to polling stations in the West Bank, as foreign diplomats observed the process.
By 5.00pm, turnout in the West Bank reached 40.62 per cent, the CEC said.
But participation in Deir el-Balah was significantly lower, at just 21.2 per cent, by the time polls closed there at 6.00 pm.
In the previous municipal elections in March 2022, turnout was 53.7 per cent in West Bank cities.
Voting in the West Bank ended at 7 pm, with a notable late surge of women voters in Jericho, an AFP journalist said.
"We will elect someone who can improve the local community...things like water and repairing the streets," said Manar Salman, an English teacher in the city.
"We don't receive much support from outside, and the occupation affects us in many ways... it limits what the municipality can do."
Some questioned the election's timing.
"We didn't want elections at this time - not with war in Gaza and settler attacks ongoing in the West Bank," said Ziad Hassan, a businessman from Dura Al-Qaraa village.
"The decision was imposed on us, and so we are compelled to elect an administrative body for the village council."
Israeli settler attacks have surged in recent months, and become a major concern.
"The main thing is security from settlers. That's why we need new faces, young people willing to fight for our rights," said Abed Jabaieh, 68, former mayor of Ramun village.
Most electoral lists were aligned with Abbas's secular-nationalist Fatah movement or composed of independents.
EU HAILS ELECTIONS
Hamas, Fatah's bitter rival and the ruling power in Gaza, was absent from the race.
In many municipalities, Fatah‑backed lists faced off against independents supported by smaller factions such as the Marxist‑Leninist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.
Municipal councils oversee water, sanitation, and local infrastructure but do not enact legislation.
Still, with presidential or legislative elections frozen since 2006, councils have become one of the last remaining democratic mechanisms under the Palestinian Authority.
The PA faces widespread criticism over corruption, stagnation and declining legitimacy.
Western and regional donors have increasingly tied financial and diplomatic support for the PA to reform, particularly in local governance.
The European Union called the vote an "important step towards broader democratisation and strengthened local governance...in line with the ongoing reforms process".
"STRONG DETERMINATION"
The polls closed earlier in Deir el-Balah to allow for counting in daylight because of the lack of electricity in the war-devastated strip, the CEC told AFP.
Two years of war have left swathes of Gaza destroyed and more than 72,000 people dead, according to the territory's health ministry, whose figures are considered reliable by the UN.
Public infrastructure, sanitation and health services in Gaza are all struggling to function.
Under Hamas control since 2007, Gaza experienced its first vote since the 2006 legislative elections that the Islamist movement won.
The PA is holding elections only in Deir el-Balah to test its "success or failure, since there are no post-war opinion polls", said Jamal al-Fadi, a political scientist at Cairo's Al-Azhar University.
It was chosen as one of the few areas where the population has not been massively displaced.
After voting there, Mohammed al-Hasayna, 24, said although the elections were largely symbolic, they served as a sign of people's "will to live".
"We are an educated people with strong determination, and we deserve to have our own state," he told AFP.
"We want the world to help us overcome the catastrophe of war. Enough wars -- it is time to work towards rebuilding Gaza."