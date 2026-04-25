Low turnout as Palestinians vote in first elections since Gaza war

"STRONG DETERMINATION"

The polls closed earlier in Deir el-Balah to allow for counting in daylight because of the lack of electricity in the war-devastated strip, the CEC told AFP.



Two years of war have left swathes of Gaza destroyed and more than 72,000 people dead, according to the territory's health ministry, whose figures are considered reliable by the UN.



Public infrastructure, sanitation and health services in Gaza are all struggling to function.



Under Hamas control since 2007, Gaza experienced its first vote since the 2006 legislative elections that the Islamist movement won.



The PA is holding elections only in Deir el-Balah to test its "success or failure, since there are no post-war opinion polls", said Jamal al-Fadi, a political scientist at Cairo's Al-Azhar University.



It was chosen as one of the few areas where the population has not been massively displaced.



After voting there, Mohammed al-Hasayna, 24, said although the elections were largely symbolic, they served as a sign of people's "will to live".



"We are an educated people with strong determination, and we deserve to have our own state," he told AFP.



"We want the world to help us overcome the catastrophe of war. Enough wars -- it is time to work towards rebuilding Gaza."