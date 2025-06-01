Paris Holocaust memorial, synagogues hit with paint

PARIS: France's Holocaust memorial as well as three synagogues and a restaurant in Paris were vandalised with green paint overnight Saturday (May 31), according to police sources.

An investigation has been opened into "damage committed on religious grounds", said Paris's public prosecutor's office. No arrests have been made.

"I am deeply disgusted by these heinous acts targeting the Jewish community," French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau posted on X.

Retailleau last week called for "visible and dissuasive" security measures at Jewish-linked sites amid concerns over possible anti-Semitic acts.

In a separate message seen by AFP, the interior minister on Friday had ordered heightened surveillance ahead of the coming Jewish Shavuot holiday.

"Anti-Semitic acts account for more than 60 percent of anti-religious acts, and the Jewish community is particularly vulnerable," Retailleau said in the message seen by AFP.