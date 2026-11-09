Poland in shock as mass shooting shatters sense of security

KRAKÓW: Police looking for clues turned over every stone and flowerpot in Krakow's eerily empty Main Market Square on Sunday (Nov 8) as Poland entered two days of mourning for six people mowed down by a gunman with suspected far-right sympathies.

Poland's deadliest gun rampage in decades, in which a British man and an Austrian woman were among the victims, has left the country feeling vulnerable to the mass shootings that have spread across Europe in recent years.

Dozens of police scoured the square the day after the frenzied killings in which the alleged 24-year-old gunman with a semi-automatic rifle drove around firing at random before a final battle with police.

Six people died and 15 others, including two police who halted the rampage, were wounded, according to authorities. Investigators found the bodies of the suspect's parents and a sister at his home.

The gunmen wore military fatigues and there were more weapons in his car. Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said the gunman appeared to be "fascinated by far-right ideologies".

Germany, France and other European countries have already seen such brutal killings in markets and other public spaces. But Poland has been spared.

"I'm absolutely devastated," Weronika Filar, 27, a Krakow resident, told AFP.

"It's one of the safest places on Earth genuinely... I did not expect anything like this to happen to us," she said. "Our city will never be the same."