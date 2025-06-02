Poland's Nawrocki on course for tight presidential election win

WARSAW: Conservative historian Karol Nawrocki appeared to edge ahead in Sunday's (Jun 1) presidential election in Poland, after a late exit poll overturned an early showing that gave a razor-thin victory to his rival, the liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

A late exit poll by Ipsos for broadcasters TVN, TVP and Polsat showed Nawrocki at 50.7 per cent, and Trzaskowski at 49.3 per cent. Earlier readings published just after voting ended had the eurosceptic nationalist at 49.7 per cent.

The vote is seen as a test of the nation's support for a pro-European course versus Donald Trump-style nationalism.

Official results were due on Monday, although a late poll that mixes some results with exit surveys was expected to be published overnight. The exit poll carries a margin of error of 2 percentage points.