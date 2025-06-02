Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Poland's Nawrocki on course for tight presidential election win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Poland's Nawrocki on course for tight presidential election win

Poland's Nawrocki on course for tight presidential election win

A combination picture shows two leading candidates in the Polish presidential election, Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, Civic Coalition presidential candidate, smiling during a visit to the Weglewski farm, ahead of the second round of Polish presidential election, in Buczek, May 29, 2025, and Polish presidential candidate Karol Nawrocki, backed by the main opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party, reacting during his final rally, ahead of the second round of presidential election, in Biala Podlaska, Poland, May 30, 2025. (Photo: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel)

02 Jun 2025 05:43AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WARSAW: Conservative historian Karol Nawrocki appeared to edge ahead in Sunday's (Jun 1) presidential election in Poland, after a late exit poll overturned an early showing that gave a razor-thin victory to his rival, the liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.

A late exit poll by Ipsos for broadcasters TVN, TVP and Polsat showed Nawrocki at 50.7 per cent, and Trzaskowski at 49.3 per cent. Earlier readings published just after voting ended had the eurosceptic nationalist at 49.7 per cent.

The vote is seen as a test of the nation's support for a pro-European course versus Donald Trump-style nationalism.

Official results were due on Monday, although a late poll that mixes some results with exit surveys was expected to be published overnight. The exit poll carries a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

Related:

Nawrocki, 42, an amateur boxer who ran a national remembrance institute, campaigned on a promise to ensure the government's economic and social policies favour Poles over other nations, including refugees from neighbouring Ukraine.

Trzaskowski, 53, had promised to help the government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk complete its democratic reforms, which they both say aim to repair an erosion of checks and balances under the previous nationalist government that lost power in 2023.

Source: Reuters/fs

Related Topics

Poland
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement