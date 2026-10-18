Police and protesters clash in some of France's worst unrest in years

PARIS: Violent clashes erupted between police and protesters across France on Saturday (Oct 17), as hundreds of thousands of people protested against rising costs and declining public services in some of the country's most destructive unrest in years.

The Interior Ministry said at least 272 people had been arrested after violent incidents involving hooded individuals, including in Paris, Marseille in the south, Toulouse in the southwest, Angers in the west and Lyon in east-central France.

Belgium, Portugal and Italy also faced smaller-scale protests on Saturday as living costs rise in Europe, while protesters in Albania again rallied against perceived government corruption, a lack of jobs and poor education standards.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said the government would not be "intimidated" by violence, and blamed the unrest on the "far-left" and criminals just months before a presidential election next year.

"To those who clearly want to use this violence as a 'warm-up' before the presidential election, I say clearly: We will not let ourselves be intimidated. No one will impose their political agenda through violence," he wrote in a post on X.

The CGT union told Agence France-Presse news agency that 800,000 people across France had taken part in Saturday's protests. The Interior Ministry did not give an estimate, and the CGT did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Protesters said most people had marched peacefully, and put much of the violence down to troublemakers who had set out to cause damage and clash with the police.

"We are fighting because the cost of living is too harsh, because the price of fuel is too high, because high school pupils are being violently attacked and hurt all over the country just for trying to protest and ask for more teachers and decent learning conditions," said Lola, a 19-year-old protester in Paris.