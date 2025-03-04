Pope Francis had two episodes of 'acute respiratory insufficiency', Vatican says

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, battling double pneumonia in hospital, suffered two episodes of "acute respiratory insufficiency" on Monday (Mar 3) and required use of non-invasive, mechanical ventilation, the Vatican said.

Francis has been in Rome's Gemelli hospital for more than two weeks. He was admitted on February 14 with a severe respiratory infection that triggered other complications.

"Today, the Holy Father experienced two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency, caused by a significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus," the latest detailed medical update said.

The pope also suffered a bronchospasm, akin to an asthma attack, which required doctors to perform two bronchoscopies, or procedures to inspect his air passages.

The pope's prognosis remained "guarded", the statement said, which means Francis is not out of danger.

A Vatican official, who did not wish to be named because he was not authorised to discuss the pope's health, said the pontiff's blood tests on Monday had remained stable.