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Pope Leo calls war in Middle East a 'scandal' to humanity
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World

Pope Leo calls war in Middle East a 'scandal' to humanity

Pope Leo calls war in Middle East a 'scandal' to humanity

People look at a destroyed building following a strike, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, on Mar 21, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani)

22 Mar 2026 10:55PM (Updated: 22 Mar 2026 11:01PM)
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VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo on Sunday (Mar 22) said death and suffering caused by the war in the Middle East are a "scandal to the whole human family", renewing his plea for an immediate ceasefire.

As the US-Israeli war on Iran enters its fourth week, the first US pope said that he continues to follow with "dismay" the situation in the Middle East and in other regions torn apart by war and violence.

"We cannot remain silent in the face of the suffering of so many people, the defenceless victims of these conflicts. What hurts them hurts the whole of humanity," Leo said at his weekly Angelus prayer in St. Peter's Square.

"I strongly renew my appeal for us to persevere in prayer, so that hostilities may cease and the way may finally be paved for peace," he added.

Source: Reuters/ec

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Pope Leo XIV Vatican
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