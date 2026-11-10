Pope leads mega mass in Buenos Aires, meets abuse victims

BUENOS AIRES: Pope Leo XIV led a vast mass in Argentina on Monday (Nov 9) with two and a half million pilgrims, and urged protection of society's most vulnerable as he met disabled people and clerical abuse victims.

The Buenos Aires mass drew the largest crowd of Leo's papacy to date, as faithful travelled from far and wide to see the 71-year-old less than a month after he underwent lung cancer surgery.

Cheering and waving crowds packed a kilometres-long stretch of Avenida del Libertador, with excitement reaching fever pitch when giant screens relayed images of the pope's journey through the city.

"It was very moving," said mechanic Hector Solis, who travelled cross-country in a three-car convoy for the mass.

"We were at the vigil last night, from midnight, and were surprised by how many people were already there," he told AFP.

Across the capital, vendors sold T-shirts, caps and flags bearing Leo's image, while his likeness appeared on alfajores pastries and jars of dulce de leche as Argentines marked the first papal visit to the country in decades.

"There is a great deal of emotion here," said 60-year-old Carlos Fuentes, who had travelled 1,500 km.