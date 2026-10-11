Pope Leo to undergo surgery for small growth on lung

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo said on Sunday (Oct 11) that doctors had detected a small growth on his lung during a recent health check and he would be undergoing surgery this week to remove it, in the first health scare of the 71-year-old pontiff's tenure.

Pope Leo told pilgrims in St. Peter's Square for his weekly Sunday prayer that the growth was "well-contained" and had been spotted early.

The Vatican did not say whether the nodule is believed to be malignant.

"Recently, during some medical examinations, doctors found a localised nodule in my lung," said the pontiff. "It was detected at a very early stage and is well contained."

"The doctors believe it is advisable to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to remove it," he said. "The operation is already scheduled for the next few days."

A nodule on the lung is a small, localised lesion that can be benign. The American Thoracic Society says fewer than 5 per cent of lung nodules overall prove cancerous, although risk rises with age, size and other factors such as smoking.

Pope Leo, elected pope by the world's cardinals in May 2025, is relatively young for a Church leader. He enjoys sports, including tennis, and is not known to be a smoker or to previously have had health issues.