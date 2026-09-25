Pope Leo warns that AI is creating 'paradise of machines'

PARIS: Pope Leo urged the world to reconsider the development of artificial intelligence, opening his four-day visit to France on Friday (Sep 25) with a fervent warning that AI could create a future where "a paradise of machines" takes control of the Earth.

The first US pope, who has made sounding the alarm about the risks of AI a central part of his 16-month papacy, put the issue at the heart of his visit to France, the first by a pope in nearly 20 years.

"If we are to avoid losing our humanity amid a 'paradise of machines' invading and conditioning our daily lives, there is an urgent need for education in ethical discernment," he said, speaking under the gilded ceilings of the Elysee Palace.

The pope also strongly reiterated the Church's pro-life teachings, criticising initiatives to allow assisted dying for those who have incurable illnesses, two months after French politicians approved such a measure.

"I am concerned … by those trends in society that risk turning science and technology into profit-driven ventures promoting genetic manipulation, surrogacy, the trade in human organs or the possibility of arranging one’s own death," he said.

The pope, on a whirlwind three-city visit to France, will also seek to repair the Church's standing there after abuse scandals sparked nationwide shock, and is also expected to lay out a vision for the future of Europe in a speech on Monday.