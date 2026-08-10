Pope Leo renews call for Ukraine war to end

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo on Sunday (Aug 9) said innocent people are being killed and wounded in Ukraine and Russia, and called for an end to the conflict.

"Tragic incidents are multiplying, causing an ever-growing number of civilian victims, including children," the pontiff said before worshippers gathered for Sunday's Angelus prayer.

"I renew my heartfelt appeal for international humanitarian law to be respected and for attacks against civilian targets to cease on both sides," the pope added.

More than 16,000 civilians have been killed in nearly four and a half years of fighting, according to the UN, the overwhelming majority of them Ukrainian.

The UN human rights office said in July civilian injuries and deaths had increased by more than a third in Ukraine in the first half of the year, driven by rising numbers of drone attacks.

Meanwhile Kyiv is also responding with waves of drone attacks on Russia. A UN official said last month civilians living in Ukrainian territories under Russian occupation and inside Russia were also being killed.