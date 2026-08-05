Ukraine slams Russian drone 'safari' against civilians

KYIV: Ukraine expressed outrage on Tuesday (Aug 4) over a video showing a man chased by a drone in Kherson city and denounced it as a deliberate "hunt" and "safari" targeting civilians.



In the footage, which could not immediately be verified by AFP, a man seeks shelter behind a vehicle from a remotely piloted FPV (first-person view) drone pursuing him before detonating its explosive charge.



The man, who was selling vegetables at a street market in the southern city, "suffered bodily injuries but survived", the head of Kherson City Military Administration, Yaroslav Shanko, said on Telegram.



"I had only set up the umbrellas and began taking the crates out ... My wife was there too. We heard a buzzing sound," the victim, a 52-year old man identified as Yuriy, recounted in a video posted by local authorities.



He sustained blast trauma, shrapnel wounds and concussion but his life is not in danger, Kherson governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram.



"Today, many were shocked by yet another video of the drone 'safari' Russians are carrying out against civilians in Kherson," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X, reposting the footage.



"The world must see this. It must see every piece of evidence that Russia has gone mad and that its soldiers take pleasure in killing and abusing civilians," he added.



The incident "requires international condemnation and justice", Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said on X, calling it a "barbaric Russian war crime".



"This is a deliberate and systemic Russian strategy ... The sadist operating this drone knows full well that he is targeting a civilian," he added.