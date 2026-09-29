Pope says concerns about AI 'should be taken seriously'

Pope Leo XIV on Monday (Sep 28) warned that concerns about artificial intelligence "should be taken seriously" but added he was not in "panic mode".

In wide-ranging comments, the pope also said parts of the Catholic Church had sometimes been "abusive" but said he would not call sex abuse "systemic" in the Church.

"If someone were to ask me, am I in panic mode? No, I'm not. I sleep at night," he told reporters at a press conference on the plane returning from his visit to France, referring to concerns about AI.

He also defended his opposition to assisted dying, saying it was not intended to be a political position but a moral one.

Asked if he had crossed the line between church and state during his visit with his comments on assisted dying, he said: "I did not cross it".

France's parliament this year passed a law allowing assisted dying in certain cases.

The leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics was returning to the Vatican after a four-day trip where he was greeted by crowds.

The visit comes seven months before French voters choose a successor to President Emmanuel Macron, with the eurosceptic, anti-immigration far-right seeking power.

"SIT DOWN AND TALK"

During his visit, the US pontiff repeatedly warned about the need to safeguard humanity against AI.

"If we are to avoid losing our humanity amid a paradise of machines invading and conditioning our daily lives, there is an urgent need for education in ethical discernment," he said.

The debate over the risks of the technology has intensified in recent months, fuelled by several incidents and apocalyptic warnings from industry professionals.