Championing peace, upholding Pope Francis’ legacy: How Leo XIV could lead the Catholic Church
The new pontiff, who was chosen as leader of the Catholic Church on Thursday (May 8), has travelled extensively in Asia where observers said he is seen as a “very appealing figure”.
SINGAPORE: The new head of the Catholic Church looks set to continue his predecessor’s legacy and focus on championing peace amid ongoing global conflicts, said observers.
Robert Francis Prevost, who picked Leo XIV as his papal name, will lead the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics after being chosen by a conclave comprising cardinals from 70 nations. He is the first pope from the United States.
Originally from Chicago, Pope Leo XIV spent most of his career as a missionary in Peru and became a cardinal only in 2023.
In the 69-year-old’s first speech as pontiff on Thursday (May 8), which he delivered in Italian and Spanish, he wished the world “peace be with you” and implored people to “build bridges through dialogue”.
Dr Ruben Mendoza, associate professor of theology at Ateneo De Manila University, described his speech as “significant”, noting how the new pope also referred to the late Pope Francis’ Easter message.
Pope Francis had called for an end to wars and conflicts in the world, including in Gaza and Ukraine.
“Peace actually is one of the themes of the Catholic social tradition,” said Dr Mendoza.
“So, perhaps we can expect from him (Pope Leo XIV) to focus on that particular area and to further develop the Catholic social teaching in that area.”
CONTINUITY WITH POPE FRANCIS
Experts said the cardinals’ pick showed they wished for continuity with Pope Francis – a progressive who opened the door to conversations on many long-standing and often contentious issues during his 12-year papacy.
These included his landmark approval in 2023 for Catholic priests to offer blessings to same-sex couples.
Dr Mendoza noted how Pope Leo XIV had said “we want to be a synodal church”, which was a focus of Pope Francis.
“That’s sounding, I think, (to be) a very positive continuation of the programme of Pope Francis,” he told CNA’s Asia First programme.
“When we speak of synodality, this would mean talking to all peoples, listening to all peoples, engaging in dialogue … listening to people who have been traditionally marginalised by the Catholic Church. That would include members of the LGBTQ community,” he added.
Dr Mendoza said the world can expect the church to continue reaching out to such groups to ensure they feel they are part of the church.
Dr Paul Michael Hedges, professor of interreligious studies at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, noted that Pope Leo XIV is among 80 per cent of current cardinals who were appointed by Pope Francis himself.
“Pope Francis was very inclusive, picking cardinals from many different factions within the church,” he added.
Pope Leo XIV’s age – relatively young for a pontiff – also means the church expects him to be pope for a long time, Dr Hedges told CNA’s Asia Now programme.
“Sometimes, after you've had a pontiff in place for quite some time – particularly somebody like Francis, who has made some changes in direction in how he presented the church – they will often go for somebody, perhaps sort of an older, an interim person, to balance the boat,” he added.
“But with this new young person, he's clearly there to continue this legacy.”
MORE MODERATE THAN POPE FRANCIS
Dr Hedges described the new pontiff as a “slightly more moderate figure” than Pope Francis and a “conservative figure in many ways”, but one who has greater appeal across the church.
The professor pointed out how Pope Leo XIV is an expert in canon law – a code of ecclesiastical laws governing the Catholic Church. He earned a doctorate in canon law at the Pontifical University of St Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum) in Rome.
“He’s also been sort of welcomed into the LGBTQ community, and the conservative side of the church in places like Africa. This will be seen as something positive,” Dr Hedges said.
However, he said Pope Leo XIV has been “quite quiet” on matters like the Russia-Ukraine and Gaza wars, which Pope Francis has spoken out strongly about. “Whether it becomes something he speaks about more is an issue,” he added.
As for the new pope’s choice of papal name, the experts said the significance lies in how the previous Leo – Leo XIII, who was pope between 1879 and 1903 – was a determined defender of workers’ rights.
Dr Mendoza pointed out that Pope Leo XIII issued the first social encyclical in the Catholic Church in 1981, where he addressed the rights of workers and capitalism at the dawn of the industrial age.
“Assuming he had Leo XIII in mind, it would seem that the Catholic social tradition would be the emphasis of Pope Leo XIV,” Dr Mendoza added.
APPEAL IN ASIA
The new pontiff has connections to both the global north and global south, including Asia – particularly Southeast Asia – where he is “quite well-known”, said Dr Hedges.
He was head of the Augustinian religious order from 2001 to 2013, which operates in 50 countries and has a focus on a life of community and equality among its members.
“He travelled through the whole world. He’s been several times to the Philippines. He’s been to Taiwan, to Vietnam, to India, to many places across Asia, and that means he’s got a network, that people know him and like him,” Dr Hedges noted.
“Of course, they find him a very appealing figure.”
Pope Leo XIV also has a good working relationship with Asian cardinals like Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle from the Philippines, who was a frontrunner to become pope.
"It will be reassuring for the church in Asia, which is now one of the largest-growing parts of the Catholic Church, that somebody who is coming in really understands what’s (happening in these parts)," Dr Hedges added.