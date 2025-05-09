Championing peace, upholding Pope Francis’ legacy: How Leo XIV could lead the Catholic Church

SINGAPORE: The new head of the Catholic Church looks set to continue his predecessor’s legacy and focus on championing peace amid ongoing global conflicts, said observers.

Robert Francis Prevost, who picked Leo XIV as his papal name, will lead the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics after being chosen by a conclave comprising cardinals from 70 nations. He is the first pope from the United States.

Originally from Chicago, Pope Leo XIV spent most of his career as a missionary in Peru and became a cardinal only in 2023.

In the 69-year-old’s first speech as pontiff on Thursday (May 8), which he delivered in Italian and Spanish, he wished the world “peace be with you” and implored people to “build bridges through dialogue”.

Dr Ruben Mendoza, associate professor of theology at Ateneo De Manila University, described his speech as “significant”, noting how the new pope also referred to the late Pope Francis’ Easter message.

Pope Francis had called for an end to wars and conflicts in the world, including in Gaza and Ukraine.

“Peace actually is one of the themes of the Catholic social tradition,” said Dr Mendoza.

“So, perhaps we can expect from him (Pope Leo XIV) to focus on that particular area and to further develop the Catholic social teaching in that area.”