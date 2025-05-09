Seven things to know about the new Pope Leo XIV
Pope Leo XIV is the first American leader of the Catholic Church. Here's what you need to know about the new pontiff.
There is a new leader of the Catholic Church - and for the first time, he's American.
A conclave comprising cardinals from 70 countries chose Robert Francis Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, to be the leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.
In his first address, Pope Leo XIV spoke in Italian and Spanish, although he is also known to speak English, French and Portuguese.
The 69-year-old, who also holds Peruvian citizenship, was a relatively unknown name among the Catholic rank and file and an outside pick for the papacy.
Here's what we know about the new Pope, who became a cardinal in 2023.
HIS BEGINNINGS
Robert Francis Prevost was born in Chicago, Illinois on Sep 14, 1955 to Louis and Mildred Prevost.
He grew up in the parish of St Mary of the Assumption, on the south side of Chicago. The church has long been closed.
Prevost earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Villanova University in Philadelphia in 1977. He completed his theological studies at Catholic Theological Union in Chicago and earned a master’s of divinity degree in 1981.
He was ordained a priest in June 1982 and studied canon law at the Pontifical University of St Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum) in Rome. Five years later, he received his doctorate.
MEMBER OF AUGUSTINIAN ORDER
Prevost was received into the Augustinian religious order in 1977, and led it for two terms from 2001 to 2013.
The Order of St Augustine was formed in the 13th century as a community of “mendicant” friars - dedicated to poverty, service and evangelisation.
It has a presence in about 50 countries and its ethos includes a contemplative spirituality, communal living and service to others.
"Pope Leo XIV is a man of deep integrity, a true listener, and a companion to those on the margins of society," said Prior Provincial Very Rev Anthony B Pizzo from the Midwest Augustinian Province of Our Mother of Good Counsel.
DUAL CITIZENSHIP
Pope Leo XIV holds dual citizenship in both the US and Peru.
He first went to Peru as a missionary in 1985, returning to the US in 1986 to take up the mantle of vocations director in the Augustinians.
In 1988, he returned to Peru for about a decade in the city of Trujillo, before returning to the US for a leadership role with the Augustinians in 1999.
After leading the order from 2001 to 2013, he again returned to Peru in 2014 and was installed as the bishop of Chiclayo in September 2015. He also became a Peruvian citizen in 2015.
Jesus Leon Angeles, coordinator of a Catholic group in Chiclayo who has known Prevost since 2018, called Prevost a "very simple" person who would go out of his way to help others.
Leon Angeles said Prevost had shown special concern for Venezuelan migrants in Peru, saying: "He is a person who likes to help."
THE SIGNIFICANCE OF HIS PAPAL NAME
What's in a name? In the case of a papal name, a lot.
Once elected, the name that a chosen pope takes is often seen as a sign of their focus and direction for their papacy.
It can signal continuity or a break with the past, and suggest whether the new leader of the Catholic Church is progressive or traditionalist.
The previous Pope Leo - Leo XIII, who was pope at the end of the 19th century - was a determined defender of the rights of workers.
He laid the foundation for modern Catholic social thought, addressing workers' rights and capitalism at the dawn of the industrial age. He also criticised both laissez-faire capitalism and state-centric socialism.
In taking the name Leo XIV, the new pontiff is indicating his deep commitment to social issues, according to Natalia Imperatori-Lee, the chair of religious studies at Manhattan University.
"He is continuing a lot of Francis’ ministry."
WILL HE CARRY ON POPE FRANCIS' WORK?
While Pope Leo XIV's views on many issues are little known, he was one of the many cardinals appointed by his predecessor, Pope Francis.
About 80 per cent of the electors who participated in the conclave were appointed by the late pontiff.
During Pope Francis' 12-year papacy, he sought to forge a more compassionate church, while also provoking anger from conservatives with his progressive approach.
Rev Mark Francis, a friend of Prevost since the 1970s, told Reuters the cardinal was a firm supporter of his predecessor's papacy, and especially of the late pontiff's commitment to social justice issues.
"He was always friendly and warm and remained a voice of common sense and practical concerns for the Church's outreach to the poor," said Rev Francis, who attended seminary with Prevost and later knew him when they both lived in Rome in the 2000s.
"He has a wry sense of humour, but was not someone who sought the limelight," he added.
A SPORTS FAN
The new pope has previously said he was an amateur tennis player. While in Peru, he also reportedly became a supporter of Peruvian football club Alianza Lima.
Father Giuseppe Pagano, who studied and worked alongside the new pontiff, also revealed the pontiff's fondness for Italian football club Roma.
In the US, Pope Leo XIV is a fan of the Chicago White Sox, favouring them over city rivals the Chicago Cubs.
“He was never, ever a Cubs fan. So I don’t know where that came from. He was always a Sox fan,” his brother John Prevost told local media outlets.
In a statement, the White Sox said that the new pope is always welcome at their ballpark and that "a pinstripes White Sox jersey with his name on it and a hat already are on the way to Rome".
Under Pope Francis' papacy, San Lorenzo – an Argentine football club that he has been a longtime supporter of – won its first Copa Libertadores, the biggest prize in South American club football.
The Argentinian national team also won their first World Cup in over 30 years during his time in the Vatican.
Benedict XVI, the pope before Pope Francis, was reportedly a fan of German club Bayern Munich.
WHAT'S IN HIS IN-TRAY?
The newly minted pope faces a number of major challenges.
As well as asserting his moral voice on a conflict-torn world stage, he must try to unite a divided church and tackle burning issues such as the continued fallout from sexual abuse scandals.
When he was a cardinal, he reposted articles online critical of US President Donald Trump's anti-migrant policies.
Pope Leo XIV will also have to contend with an €83 million (US$93 million) budget shortfall in the Vatican and dwindling church attendances in Europe.
The new pope is destined to continue grappling with the scandal of clerical sex abuse and its cover-up, which has dogged the global Catholic Church for at least three decades, seriously undermining its standing.