World leaders welcome first US pope Robert Prevost

World leaders on Thursday (May 8) welcomed the election of Robert Francis Prevost as Pope Leo XIV, who becomes the first leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics from the United States.
Prevost, 69, is a dual US-Peruvian citizen who worked for decades in the north of Peru, first as a missionary and later as Bishop of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023.
He succeeds Pope Francis, who had led the Catholic Church since 2013.
US President Donald Trump congratulated the new pope and said it was "a great honour" for the country.
"I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment," he added.
Former US president Barack Obama congratulated the "fellow Chicagoan", and said: "This is a historic day for the United States, and we will pray for him as he begins the sacred work of leading the Catholic Church and setting an example for so many, regardless of faith."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he hoped for the "continued moral and spiritual support of the Vatican", while Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is confident the "constructive dialogue and cooperation" between Russia and the Vatican will continue.
"In a time marked by conflict and unrest, his words from the Loggia of Benedictions are a powerful call to peace, brotherhood and responsibility," said Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz added that the pope provides "hope and guidance to millions of believers around the world in these challenging times".
"The election of Pope Leo XIV is a deeply profound moment of joy for Catholics in the United Kingdom and globally, and begins a new chapter for the leadership of the church and in the world," said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez added: "May his pontificate contribute to strengthening dialogue and the defence of human rights in a world that needs hope and unity."