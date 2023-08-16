Biden's plans to protect US workers from extreme heat faces resistance despite soaring temperatures

CALIFORNIA: The Biden administration’s plans to protect outdoor workers from sweltering conditions are facing resistance, as apprehensions over productivity mount.

The world registered its hottest month on record in July this year.

With temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels, citizens from New York to California have been grappling with the relentless heat.

The intensity of the heatwave has sparked concerns in the United States over the health and safety of workers in industries whose livelihoods hinge on outdoor work.