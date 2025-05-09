Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

President Trump calls for 30-day Russia-Ukraine ceasefire
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

President Trump calls for 30-day Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

President Trump calls for 30-day Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and US President Donald Trump meet, while they attend the funeral of Pope Francis, at the Vatican, April 26, 2025 (Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

09 May 2025 05:47AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump called on Thursday (May 8) for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and said that both countries will be held accountable for the "sanctity of these direct negotiations."

Trump said in a social media post: "If the ceasefire is not respected, the US and its partners will impose further sanctions."

The US president said he wanted any ceasefire to then build to a "lasting peace."

"It can all be done very quickly, and I will be available on a moment’s notice if my services are needed."

Related:

Ukraine has expressed readiness to accept a US proposal to enact an immediate 30-day ceasefire, while Russia has proposed only a three-day ceasefire to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two on Thursday.

Ukraine's foreign minister said on Thursday, Russia had repeatedly violated the three-day ceasefire hours after it began, calling it a 'farce' as Moscow said Kyiv had continued fighting.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It had annexed Crimea in 2014.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday he told US President Donald Trump in a telephone call that Kyiv was ready for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia "starting this minute."

The Ukrainian president said Russia had to demonstrate its readiness to end the war, starting with an unconditional ceasefire.

Related:

Source: Agencies/fs

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Russia-Ukraine war United States
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement