President Trump calls for 30-day Russia-Ukraine ceasefire

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump called on Thursday (May 8) for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and said that both countries will be held accountable for the "sanctity of these direct negotiations."

Trump said in a social media post: "If the ceasefire is not respected, the US and its partners will impose further sanctions."

The US president said he wanted any ceasefire to then build to a "lasting peace."

"It can all be done very quickly, and I will be available on a moment’s notice if my services are needed."