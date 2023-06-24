Putin vows to punish 'traitors' from Wagner mercenary group accused of mutiny

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an emergency televised address on Saturday (Jun 24) that an "armed mutiny" by the Wagner mercenary force was treason, and that “traitors” who had taken up arms against the Russian military would be punished.

He said he would do everything to protect Russia, and that "decisive action" would be taken to stabilise the situation in Rostov-on-Don, a southern city where Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said his forces had taken control of all military installations.

Putin said that "excessive ambitions and vested interests have led to treason", and called the mutiny a "stab in the back".

"It is a blow to Russia, to our people. And our actions to defend the Fatherland against such a threat will be harsh," he added.

"All those who deliberately stepped on the path of betrayal, who prepared an armed insurrection, who took the path of blackmail and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment, will answer both to the law and to our people."

The head of the Wagner group said earlier on Saturday that he had crossed into Russia and seized control of a key military headquarters, vowing to topple Moscow's military leadership and saying he and his 25,000 fighters were "ready to die".

Prigozhin’s forces have spearheaded much of Russia's offensive in Ukraine. But the group has for months been opening accusing Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu and the chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov of incompetence and of denying Wagner ammunition and support in its battles in Ukraine.

"We are inside the (army) headquarters, it is 7.30am (0430GMT)," Prigozhin said in a video on Telegram.

"Military sites in Rostov, including an aerodrome, are under control," he added.