What is the Wagner Group? A look at the mercenary force led by Yevgeny Prigozhin

Once a low-profile businessman who benefited from having President Vladimir Putin as a powerful patron, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin moved into the global spotlight with Russia’s war in Ukraine.

As the leader of a mercenary force who depicts himself as fighting many of the Russian military’s toughest battles in Ukraine, Prigozhin has now moved into his most dangerous role yet - preaching open rebellion against his country’s military leadership.

In a series of messages from late Friday (Jun 23) into Saturday, Prigozhin claimed that he and his troops have entered the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and taken control of its military sites – a move President Vladimir Putin described as an armed mutiny and a “stab in the back”.

Here’s a look Wagner’s role in the war and its 62-year-old leader’s ties with Putin:

What is the Wagner Group?

The Wagner Group was first seen in action in eastern Ukraine soon after a separatist conflict erupted there in April 2014, in the weeks following Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

Russia calls it a private military company but US officials see it as a proxy organisation of the Russian state.

Wagner was named after the nickname of its first commander, Dmitry Utkin, a retired lieutenant colonel of the Russian military’s special forces.

The US estimated that the group had about 50,000 personnel fighting in Ukraine, comprising 10,000 contractors and 40,000 convicts. A US official said nearly half of the 20,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine since December have been Wagner’s troops in Bakhmut.