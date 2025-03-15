Putin says he will let Ukraine troops in Kursk live if they surrender

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump urged Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on Friday (Mar 14) to spare Ukrainian troops that Russia is pushing out of its Kursk region, an appeal Putin said he would honor if they surrendered.

Trump posted on social media after his envoy, Steve Witkoff, held a lengthy meeting with Putin on Thursday night in Moscow that Trump described as "very good and productive".

"There is a very good chance that this horrible, bloody war can finally come to an end," Trump said, referring to a US ceasefire proposal that Ukraine accepted this week and was under consideration by Russia.

The US president said Russia's military had "completely surrounded" thousands of Ukrainian troops in Kursk who were "in a very bad and vulnerable position".

"I have strongly requested to President Putin that their lives be spared. This would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II. God bless them all!!!"

Military analysts have said Ukrainian forces in Kursk are nearly cut off after rapidly losing ground in what had been their only foothold in Russian territory.

