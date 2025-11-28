Putin says US-Ukraine text could form basis future peace agreement

BISHKEK: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (Nov 27) that outline draft peace proposals discussed by the United States and Ukraine could become the basis of future agreements to end the conflict in Ukraine, but that if not Russia would fight on.

US President Donald Trump has long said he wants to end the war in Ukraine, Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two, but his efforts so far, including a summit with President Vladimir Putin in Alaska in August, have not brought peace.

A leaked 28-point US peace plan emerged last week, spooking Ukrainian and European officials who felt it bowed to Moscow's key demands on NATO, Moscow's control of a fifth of Ukraine and restrictions on Ukraine's army.

European powers then gave their counter-proposal for peace and at talks in Geneva, the US and Ukraine said they had created an "updated and refined peace framework" to end the war.

Putin, speaking in Bishkek after a summit with the leaders of a grouping of former Soviet republics, told reporters that the discussions so far were not about a draft agreement of any kind but about sets of issues.

He said that in Geneva, the US and Ukraine had decided to divide up the 28 points into four separate components, and that a copy had been transmitted to Moscow.

"In general, we agree that this could be the basis for future agreements," Putin said. "We see that the American side takes into account our position."

Putin said that some things still needed to be discussed. If Europe wanted a pledge not to attack it, then Russia was willing to give such a formal pledge, he said, though he added that it was "complete nonsense" to suggest Russia would attack Europe.