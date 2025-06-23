Putin tells Iranian foreign minister there was no justification for US attack

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin told Iran's foreign minister on Monday (Jun 23) there was no justification for the US bombing of his country and that Moscow was trying to help the Iranian people.

Putin hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Moscow two days after US President Donald Trump sent US bomber planes to strike Iran's three main nuclear sites.

"The absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran has no basis and no justification," Putin told Araqchi in televised comments.

"For our part, we are making efforts to assist the Iranian people," he added.

"I am very glad that you are in Moscow today, this will give us the opportunity to discuss all these pressing issues and think together about how we could get out of today's situation."

Araqchi told Putin that Iran was conducting legitimate self-defence and thanked Russia for condemning the US actions. He conveyed best wishes to Putin from Iran's supreme leader and president.

"Russia is today on the right side of history and international law," Araqchi said.

It was unclear, however, what Russia might do to support Iran, an important ally with which Putin signed a strategic cooperation treaty in January. That agreement did not include a mutual defence clause.

Before Saturday's US strikes, Moscow had warned that US military intervention could destabilise the entire region and plunge it into the "abyss".

Asked what Russia was ready to do to help Tehran, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "It all depends on what Iran needs." He said the fact that Moscow had offered to mediate in the crisis was itself a form of support.