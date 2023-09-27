Qatar Airways executive says invasive gynaecological examinations of passengers will not be repeated

CANBERRA: A senior Qatar Airways executive told an Australian Senate inquiry on Wednesday (Sep 27) that there would be no repeat of an incident at Doha's international airport in 2020 in which female passengers were subjected to invasive gynaecological examinations.

Australian Transport Minister Catherine King said three weeks ago that the examinations of 13 Australian women who had boarded a Qatar Airways plane to Sydney were a factor in her decision in July to refuse the Qatar government-owned airline additional flights to Australia.

Qatar Airways senior vice-president for global sales Matt Raos described the incident, which occurred when authorities were looking for the mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a Hamad International Airport trash can, as “a one-off incident, a very extreme incident”.

“We’ve had nothing like it previously in our history and we’re completely committed to ensuring nothing like this ever happens again,” Raos told the committee.

Raos was responding to government Senator Tony Sheldon, who had asked for a guarantee on behalf of female passengers who feared they would be subjected to such treatment.

The Doha-based executive declined to detail the incident because five women are suing the airline in Australian Federal Court.

“We are participating in that process. We think it’s a very important process and we need to honor it and respect it. It does preclude us from going further into this topic today,” Raos said.

“The outcome of that Federal Court case is something that we will honour and abide,” Raos added.