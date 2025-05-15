Qatar Airways signs deal for up to 210 Boeing jets during Trump visit

DOHA: State carrier Qatar Airways signed a deal on Wednesday (May 14) to purchase up to 210 widebody jets from Boeing during President Donald Trump's visit to the Gulf Arab country, a coup for the US planemaker.

The deal for Boeing and 787 planes with GE Aerospace engines was worth US$96 billion, according to the White House. It is a win for Trump on a high-profile visit to the region, even though it will be years before the jets are delivered.

The sale is also a boost for Boeing and its biggest engine supplier at a time when large versions of rival Airbus' A350, powered by Rolls-Royce engines, have struggled with maintenance problems from operating in the world's hottest climates, including the Gulf region.

The agreement is for 160 firm orders, 130 787s and 30 777Xs, and options for another 50 of the two long-haul airplanes, according to Boeing. The company's shares rose 0.6 per cent in New York, while GE Aerospace stock gained 0.7 per cent.

For the 787s, Qatar opted for GE Aerospace's GEnx engines rather than Rolls-Royce's Trent 1000, according to the administration. GE Aerospace's GE9X is the only engine option for the 777X.

The deal for 400 GE engines is the largest ever for GE Aerospace, the company's CEO Larry Culp said in a statement, a point echoed by Qatar Airways, which told Reuters in March that it was working on a large order for widebody jets.