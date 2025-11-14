Race for first private space station heats up as NASA set to retire ISS

LISBON: With NASA's International Space Station set to come out of service in 2030, American aerospace firm Vast has stepped into a frenzied race for the world's first commercial space station.

Haven-1 - a mini station scheduled for launch in May 2026 - has been designed for comfort, according to Andrew Feustel, a former NASA astronaut now an advisor at Vast.

"It has a three-year lifespan, and over that period of time, we plan to visit the spacecraft with multiple crews of four, four at a time," he told AFP on the sidelines of the Web Summit in Lisbon.

The California-based firm, founded in 2021 by billionaire Jed McCaleb, aspires to replace the International Space Station with Haven-2, a larger version of the first model.

But Vast faces fierce competition from other contenders, including Axiom Space, Voyager Space in partnership with Airbus, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin.

BUDGET OF UP TO $1.5B

Hopes rest on securing funding from a NASA budget of up to $1.5 billion for the development of commercial space stations, which is set to be awarded in April 2026.

"Space agencies no longer want to manage the infrastructure" of the ISS, said Ugo Bonnet, director of the Spaceflight Institute, which offers training for commercial human missions.

Locked in competition with China, NASA wants to focus more on crewed mission projects to the Moon by the end of the decade and eventually build a base on the lunar surface.

In replacing the ISS, NASA plans to purchase services rather than manage programmes itself - a real boon for private companies in the space market.

"There are a lot of players that are coming with very aggressive timelines, and we cannot do things in the same way we did in the past", said Roberto Angelini, director of the Exploration and Science Domain of Thales Alenia Space.

The French-Italian joint venture is set to deliver the first two pressurised modules for Axiom's planned commercial space station, which could be operational as early as 2028.

It has also manufactured half the pressurised modules for the ISS. The company's main challenge, however, is to "remain competitive in terms of prices", according to Angelini.

NASA spends up to $4 billion a year on the ISS, roughly a third of the US agency's annual human space flight budget.