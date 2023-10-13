Referendum on indigenous representation in parliament splits Australia, opinion polls predict likely ‘no’ vote

The Australian government has said the proposed advisory body would only make recommendations to parliament and not have any power of its own, but it has left “no” supporters unconvinced.

“I’m pretty certain the ‘no’ vote will get up, but I don’t think that’s the end of the conversation. I really think there needs to be more done to help out people in the remote areas that really need the help,” said a “no” campaigner.

Another campaigner who opposed the proposed plan told CNA at a “no” rally: “My people have come over a thousand kilometres today to show you that we don’t agree with this current agenda or referendum. That should be enough for you to make a decision.”

FOR RESPECT, RECOGNITION AND JUSTICE

Supporters of the referendum believe a “yes” vote would lead to better living conditions and opportunities for Australia’s First Nations people.

Mr Roy Ah-See, a descendant of the Wiradjuri nation, grew up near the New South Wales country town of Wellington, where he endured a poor and troubled early life growing up on welfare dependency with his mother, five sisters and two brothers.

“I always say that the biggest killer of Aboriginal people in this country is absolute poverty and welfare. And I think that’s why we need a voice, because a voice will empower or give our people a say over matters that affect them in the community,” said the “yes” campaigner.